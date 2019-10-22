Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
REGINALD L. JOHNSON

REGINALD L. JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, REGINALD L.
Mr. Reginald L. Johnson 54, passed away October 15th, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. A native of the Bronx, NY, he was a Long Distant Truck Driver and a resident of Ocala, FL.
His memory will live on in the hearts of his daughter; Shakira Daguizan, Queens, NY, mother; Ruby Mosley, Gainesville, FL, sister; Karen Johnson, Largo, FL, and two grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Johnson will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00pm until 7:30pm. During this time the family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
