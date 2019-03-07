|
|
LEE, REGINALD
CHARLES (TRULY)
Death leaves a heartache, No one can heal. Love leaves a memory, No one can steal.
Brother Reginald Charles Lee (Truly) was born September 12, 1960 to Juanita Myers and J.C. Lee, paternal parents. Fostered and raised by a loving and devoted family, Rosa (mother) and Ned Anderson form early childhood, which both proceeded him by death.
Reginald (Truly) was a graduate of class of 1978 Columbia High School in Lake City, FL. He was employed here in Gainesville, FL at numerous car dealerships for many years, until death.
Reginald (Truly) had much dignity. He was extraordinary and very family oriented, fun, loving, and always full of life. And most memorable, always such beautiful smile.
Reginald (Truly) life of faith, courage and commitment was a resonant testimony to his fiancé, Nagenia (Sheka) Cowvins; ex-wife, Angel Mincey; his loving children, Deonte Lee, Regina Lee, Raven Lee Williams (Robert), Robert Turner, Reginald, Lee III, and Reginae Lee, Terrionna Turner and Marnea Glover.
Celebration Of Life Will Be Held Saturday March 9, 2019, Time: 11:00AM, Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 712 SE Bethlehem Ave. Fort White, FL. Visitation 5:00-7:00 pm will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Signature Memorial, 3401 SE Hawthorne Rd, Gainesville. Professional Services by Signature Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC, 3401 SE Hawthorne Rd., Gainesville, FL 32641 (352) 286-0966.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019