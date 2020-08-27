1/1
Reginald RANDOLPH Sr.
RANDOLPH, SR.,
REGINALD A.
Mr. Reginald A. Randolph, Sr. departed this life on August 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on February 16, 1937, to Matthew Randolph Sr., and Annanecie Randolph.
Services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Rev. Clarence and Rev. Fatha DeSue are the pastors. The church is located at 712 SW Bethlehem Ave Fort White, FL 32038. Viewing will be from 9a.m. to 9:45a.m.
Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to the Alzheimer Foundation of America alzfdn.org
Funeral arrangements entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home 25284 West U S Hwy 27, High Springs, FL
32643, (386) 454-1110.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
