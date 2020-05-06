TILLMAN,

REGINALD BERNARD

Age 60, A US Retired Air Force Tech Sergeant (with 20 years of Active Duty) who served during the Persian Gulf War, 1977 Graduate of Gainesville High School who later attended Santa Fe Community College, departed from this earthly scene on April 27, 2020 during a brief stay at the North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville, Florida).

During Mr. Tillman's Military tenure, he received an Air Force Achievement Medal, an Air Force Commendation Medal with 4 devices, among other medals.

Mr. Tillman will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Wednesday 2:00-7:00PM. Due to the Order concerning the COVID-19 mandates, only A Witnessing of the Burial (with only 10 people) will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery (for Veterans) of Jacksonville, Florida 1:00PM on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

His Mother - Mary Lee Maxwell McClenton and Father - Frank Tillman, Sr. preceded him in death.

Mr. Tillman leaves to cherish his memory his Son - Justin Tillman of Gainesville, FL; Brothers - Michael McClenton of Gainesville, FL, Frank Tillman Jr. of Ocala, FL and Kenny Tillman of Gainesville, FL; Sister - Brenda Tillman of South Carolina; Nephews; Cousins; & Friends.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8TH St

Gainesville, FL



