CARSWELL, RETHA MAE
Retha Mae Carswell (Retha Graves), a resident of Gainesville, Florida passed away on April 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11AM at Mt. Olive AME Church, 721 SE 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida. Mrs. Carswell's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-7PM at Chestnut Funeral Home, 18 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.,
Jacksonville, Florida 32204.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019