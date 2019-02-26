|
|
WILKERSON SR., REUBEN
Reuben Wilkerson Sr., a devoted Jehovah's Witness, passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2019, in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on November 5, 1947, in Swainsboro, Georgia. He recently retired from RTI in Alachua, Florida. And, was a well-known local artist.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Betty Jean Wilkerson; his son, Reuben Wilkerson Jr. and wife Rachael; his daughter, Naomi Wilkerson; his son, Michael Wilkerson and wife Danielle; his daughter, Tiffany Wilkerson; 3 brothers, Johnnie L. Wilkerson Jr., Amos Wilkerson, Ramon Wilkerson; 2 sisters: Winnie Ethel Wilkerson and Nora Albert; 12 grandchildren, sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 12254 NW 140th Street - Hwy 241 South, Alachua, Florida 32616.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019