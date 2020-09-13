1/1
Lt Col. Rhesa B. Bostick U. S. Army, Retired
1930 - 2020
BOSTICK, LT. COL. (RET.)
RHESA B.
Lt Col. Rhesa B. Bostick, U. S. Army, Retired, 90, of Gainesville, Florida, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Haven Hospice E. T. York Care Center, following a long illness.
Lt Col. Bostick was born in Gainesville, Florida on July 23, 1930 to the late Samuel and Lilly Bostick. He attended and graduated from P. K. Yonge, a 'lifer' and played on the schools 6-man football team. Following graduation, he attended the University of Florida, before joining the U. S. Army and going to Officer Candidate School. Lt Col. Bostick had a long career in the Army, receiving many awards, including the Meritorious Service Award, serving on bases all over the world; from bases in the U. S. to Germany to Japan and finally retiring in 1970. He moved home to Gainesville and began a long career as a loan officer for Guarantee Federal Bank. He was a lifelong member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville; he loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Robert Bostick, Sr., by a granddaughter, Dawn Monroe and a brother, Wilcox Bostick.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn Bostick; one daughter, Becky Robinson; six grandchildren, Nathaniel McKnight, Ashly Robinson, Latifah Robinson, Amandaa Bostick-Brewer, Steven Robert Bostick, Jr. and Isaac Bostick; six great grandchildren Paisley Brewer, T. J. Monroe, Jr., Sydney Monroe, Trey Monroe, Abriyah Robinson, and Jezell Foreman, along with five great-great grandchildren.
The family will have private service for Lt. Col. Bostick. Please visit his memorial page at: www.williamthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Priscilla Monroe
