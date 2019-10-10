|
|
JOHNSON, RHONNIE E.
Mr. Rhonnie E. Johnson age 61, passed away October 4th, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mr. Johnson was a member of Mr. Carmel Baptist Church where he served as Security Ministry, Sunday School Teacher, and the Male Choir Member. He was employed with Double Envelope as a Machine Operator.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife; Carlene Johnson, Gainesville, FL, sons; Renardo Johnson, Memphis, TN, Joshua Johnson, California, siblings; Vannie Boykin, Leatha Perry, both of Gainesville, FL, Abe Johnson, Tyler, TX, Rickey Johnson, Uma, AZ, Madelynn Johnson, Memphis, TN, Judy Johnson, Atlanta, GA.
Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Pastor and Officiant; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Johnson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 11th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Johnson, 2701 S.W. 13th Street, Apt. C, at 10:30am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019