Rhoshaunda O. Jackson

Starke - Ms. Rhoshaunda O. Jackson age 50, passed away October 1, 2020 at her home in Starke, FL. Ms. Jackson was a lifelong resident of Starke and was a member of Church of God By Faith. She was employed with Food Services as a Cook. Her brother, Jackie Edmond, Jr., preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Jackson, Lawtey, FL, children, Jamaal Brown, Wendel Brown, Terrell Brown, Tariean Jackson, Anthony Holland, Jr., Colossus Jackson, Angela Brown, Shakira Jackson, all of Starke, FL, mother, Yvonne Williams, Starke, FL, father, Jackie Edmond, Sr.(Minnie Lee), Starke, FL, brothers, Horace Edmond, Darius Thompson, several stepsisters and stepbrothers, and nine grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Ms. Jackson will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Odd Fellow Cemetery, Starke, FL, Rev. Alvin Greene, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Ms. Jackson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and also on Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church from 9:30am until 10:30am. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside at 10:30am.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



