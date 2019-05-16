|
JACKSON, RICHARD A.
Richard A. Jackson, 74, of Gainesville, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at E.T. York Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL. Richard was born on August 19, 1944 in Clarksville, TN to Francis Marion Jackson and Margie Edie Baggett Jackson.
Richard graduated from High School in Hialeah, FL in 1962 and joined the Army in 1964, serving in Special Forces while in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, separating from the Army in 1975 as an E6. He moved to Greensboro, NC, after leaving the Army and lived there until 1975 when he moved to Miami Springs, FL, and started working with the G.E. Plant in Hialeah. He met his wife, Sharon Mack, while working in Gainesville with his job in Hialeah. They dated until he and she got married on July 29, 1979 and then made their home in Gainesville, where she was living. In October 1978, they had their first child, Richard Christopher. In October 1981, they had their second son, Darrell Wayne.
He worked from 1977 until 2000 when he retired due to an injury he sustained in September 1990 while working in various heating/ air conditioning jobs. In 1992, after being bored and tired of being a house husband, he started working overseas in various countries as Egypt, the Johnston Islands, & Saudi Arabia. In 2000, he retired after completing 5 contracts, and then he came home. Richard's passion was planting. He loved going to Lowe's and Walmart, hoping to find plants that had been put on the discount table, because he was very certain he could bring it/them back to life. He was a Jack of all trades. When someone called for help, he jumped feet first to see if he could resolve the problem.
He was survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sharon Mack Jackson; sons, Richard Christopher and Darrell Wayne; granddaughter, Annabelle, and his two fur babies, Vito and Sparky. Also various siblings.
Viewing will be held Saturday afternoon May 18, at 3 p.m., services following at 4 p.m. at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel in Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , E.T. York Hospice, and Haile Plantation Pet Rescue, in Richard's memory.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019