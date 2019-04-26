|
|
Richard Christopher Whipple, 60, passed away on April 23rd, 2019 at his home in Gainesville, Florida. Richard's life was filled with the love of his wife, Karen, daughters Ashley and Brittany, as well as his late parents George and Patricia Whipple and his six siblings: Nick, Elaine (deceased), Steve, Karen, Marilyn, and David. A devoted Florida fan, Richard could be found in most of his leisure time cheering on his Gators as the ultimate 'realist' in balance to his wife's unending sporting optimism. His closest family and friends will remember Richard most for his passion for his family, selfless generosity, contentment with the simplest joys in life, and unexpected humor. In honor of Richard's life, his family requests that donations be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation and Stop Children's Cancer charities. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, Fl 32609.
