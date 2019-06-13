|
|
WILLINGHAM,
RICHARD DONALD
Mr. Richard Donald Willingham, age 83, of Lake Butler, FL, passed away on June 7, 2019, at the Lake City Medical Center. He was born on June 11, 1935, in Knoxville, TN, to Melvin and Hazel (Cato) Willingham. They moved to Pinellas County, FL, where he would work as a tool and die mold maker. He took pride in his work and enjoyed experimenting with new molds. The family relocated to Lake Butler in 1990 and Richard went to work for the Department of Corrections. His passion was farming, raising cattle, gardening, and taking care of his pets. He was a member of Sardis Baptist Church and a member of the Lake Butler Masonic Lodge No. 52. He is preceded in death by both parents; his loving wife, Mary Louise Willingham; and his brother, Clark Willingham.
Richard is survived by his sons, Randy Lee (Rhonda) Willingham of Lake Butler, FL, Michael Willingham of St. Petersburg, FL, and Steve Willingham of St. Petersburg, FL; granddaughter, Sierra Rimes, of Lake Butler, FL.
A funeral service to honor Mr. Willingham's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 11:00am at the Archer Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 10:00am at the Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Elzey Chapel Cemetery in Worthington Springs. Brother Paul O'Steen, Pastor of Sardis Baptist Church, will officiate the services. Donations can be given in lieu of flowers to the Haven Hospice of Lake City at www.beyourhaven.org.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home.
386-496-2008.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 13 to June 14, 2019