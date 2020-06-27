SNOW, RICHARD E.Mr. Richard E. Snow of Williston, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 86.Born in Jersey City, NJ he came to Williston, FL in 1994 from Fairfax, VA. Mr. Snow was a Christian. For 24 years he was a ramp service man for Eastern Air Lines and for 5 years he was employed by the Fairfax, VA Sheriff Dept. as a deputy sheriff. He was active with his wife in raising funds for the United States War Dogs Association. His hobbies were traveling, sports collectibles, flea markets and his man shed.Mr. Snow is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara; daughter, Sheila Miaoulis and granddaughter, Natalie Miaoulis. He is predeceased by his sister Ruth Behsman.Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, June 29th, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL. A private burial will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL. (352)528-3481. Please sign our online guestbook at: