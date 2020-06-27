RICHARD E. SNOW
1933 - 2020
SNOW, RICHARD E.
Mr. Richard E. Snow of Williston, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 86.
Born in Jersey City, NJ he came to Williston, FL in 1994 from Fairfax, VA. Mr. Snow was a Christian. For 24 years he was a ramp service man for Eastern Air Lines and for 5 years he was employed by the Fairfax, VA Sheriff Dept. as a deputy sheriff. He was active with his wife in raising funds for the United States War Dogs Association. His hobbies were traveling, sports collectibles, flea markets and his man shed.
Mr. Snow is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara; daughter, Sheila Miaoulis and granddaughter, Natalie Miaoulis. He is predeceased by his sister Ruth Behsman.
Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, June 29th, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL. A private burial will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL. (352)528-3481. Please sign our online guestbook at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Home - Williston
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Williston
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
2 entries
June 26, 2020
My Uncle Rick was a man that I looked up to as a second Dad when I was growing up. He was a man that always loved his family and supported his daughter Sheila & his granddaughter Natalie. He was always supportive of every adventure that the family was in valve in. I will always remember my Uncle Rick, he will always remain in my heart. Uncle Rick, Thank you for being apart of my childhood. RIP
Dana Rice
Family
June 26, 2020
May all of the wonderful memories of your loved one fill your hearts always and God give you strength to carry on without him by your side. What a wonderful long relationship you were able to share. My love to you!
Sally Ann Collins
Friend
