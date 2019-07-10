|
|
ZOBEL, RICHARD EDWARD
Richard Edward Zobel, 73, passed away peacefully on June 25 in his home in Archer, FL. Richard was born in Gary, Indiana and relocated to Bradenton, Florida where he resided with his family until relocating to Archer. Richard was passionate about car restoration which sparked an enthusiasm for restoring classic cars in his sons. He regularly attended local car shows (Gainesville Street Rods and Hot Rodding for Heroes) where he greatly assisted in fundraising for various charities.
He is survived by his former spouse, Nanette Kellogg and their sons, Jeremy (Marlene) Zobel and Les (Julie) Zobel and two granddaughters, Jacklin Zobel and Sarah Zobel.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Janette Zobel and his brother, Phillip Zobel.
The family will hold a private ceremony for immediate family at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Stop Children's Cancer
https://stopchildrens
cancer.org/
a charity Richard regularly raised funds for through the Gainesville Street Rods.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019