|
|
SOWLS, RICHARD EUGENE
Following an extended illness, Richard Eugene Sowls passed away at the age of 84 on March 22, 2020, at Shands Hospital, Gainesville, FL. The cause of death was a cerebral artery stroke. Richard was born on November 22, 1935, in Winona, MN, to Homer Tillman Sowls and Henrietta Terese Bunzel Sowls. He was the oldest of ten siblings, Robert (Nancy), Anita Lueck (Clifford), Thomas, Judy Langkau (Joe), Sandra Radig (Doug), Jerry (Patricia), Alan (Joe) (Lisa), Ronald (Nancy), and Stephen (Sharon). He was also a proud Uncle Richard for many fine nieces and nephews. His parents and sister, Sandy, preceded him in death.
The family's base has always been in southwestern Wisconsin. However, because Richard's father, who was a Civil Engineer, had to follow work opportunities wherever they were, he moved his family several times. Thus Richard lived In several states moving from school to school, first in Georgia, then Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, and finally in Longview, Texas, where they stayed until he graduated from high school. The family then returned to Wisconsin, settling in Oshkosh. Here Richard helped his father survey land needed by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) for airport landing strips, the Museum of Aircraft History and Innovations, and the annual international air show 'Airventure.'
Although Richard's love of flying was surely nurtured there, his life was interrupted for two years when he was drafted into the Army during the Cold War. His assignment was in Mainz, Germany. There as a Warhead Specialist he was responsible for loading nuclear warheads into missiles pointed towards Russia.
Upon returning home, Richard's university studies began with two years at the University of Wisconsin Community College in Oshkosh, followed by two years at UW-Madison (BS, Mechanical Engineering, 1964). Then his graduate studies began, funded by NASA. By now his college friends referred to him as Dick.
In November 1967, he met Gene Cranston Anderson in the Medical Library at UW-Madison. Gene was a graduate student in Nursing. Thereafter, Dick was known to say 'the best thing in my life is Gene.' Over the next four years, Dick became good friends with Gene, her four young children (Jeffrey, Brian, Scott, and Amy), her parents, and the family cat, Smudgie. Together, they added an Irish setter puppy, Chara, who later became the mother of two litters (10 adorable puppies each time). In June 1973, Dick and Gene each received their PhD. Thereafter, they followed somewhat separate paths for several years.
Despite an era characterized by tight federal funding for engineering research, Dick was again funded for several years by NASA, this time to study wind tunnel flight dynamics at the Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee. When this funding ended, Dick found a position at Jones Edmunds Associates, a Civil Engineering company in Gainesville, FL, where Gene was a Professor in the College of Nursing at the University of Florida.
Dick and Gene were married in 1982. When Gene's father died, they brought her mother to live in The Village, which had just opened. Dick had maintained ties with Gene's children, and he was like a wonderful son to Gene's mother, who returned his love.
Dick joined the local EAA and soon made several good friends. One of these was Richard Schneider, PhD, who was funded by NASA to build a life-size replica of the nose and retrofitted cabin of the Space Shuttle Discovery. Dr. Schneider asked Dick to help him complete this project, which NASA then took on many international educational tours.
Before long, Dick left Jones Edmunds to join the Mechanical Engineering Faculty at the University of Florida, Gainesville, as their Undergraduate Coordinator. The size of this student body almost doubled under his watch. Dick also collaborated with J.T. Gillum, who was wheelchair bound, and two UF faculty members, Harold Doddington, PhD, and Robert Hirko, PhD. to obtain a Phase I Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant from the federal government. The purpose was to make a narrowing device that could be attached to any wheelchair and used to narrow it, thereby allowing access to rooms whose hallways and doorways were otherwise too narrow. The original patent was held by J.T. Gillum, who recognized the need for the device but lacked engineering expertise. Together this team developed an effective device they named the WayMaker. They obtained a second patent and formed Pathfinder Enterprises, Inc., using Phase II follow-up federal funding.
In 1994, Gene accepted an endowed research chair position at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. She settled in Shaker Heights, OH, and Dick joined her after completing his 10 years at UF. On the eve of Christmas Eve 2000, they adopted two shelter kittens: Bear (named after the Bearcat fighter plane) and Katie (ka, ka, ka, Katie). They became wonderful pets, surely in part because Dick assumed the caretaking responsibilities in a firm but loving manner. In 2004, when Gene retired, they returned to Gainesville (cats and all) as Founding Members of Oak Hammock, the CCRC affiliated with the University of Florida.
Dick made friends easily and was valued for his good nature, his resourcefulness, and the friendly way he shared his knowledge of computers and car repairs. He was a patient teacher. He was also appreciated for his frequent quiet wit and 'one liners,' especially because they were almost always really funny and never unkind.
Dick's congeniality continued during his last two years, most of which he spent in Skilled Nursing at Oak Hammock. We are all grateful to Oak Hammock staff for the conscientious and loving care he experienced during this difficult time. Although his illness was challenging, Dick was slow to complain and quick to show appreciation. He was viewed as fair, reasonable, and considerate of others. He was such a good sport, and recently seemed to be thriving on a combined program of Palliative Care and Restorative Care.
Nevertheless, late in the afternoon on Friday, March 20, 2020 Dick lost the ability to speak and his heart began to fail. He was taken immediately to the Shands Emergency Department and then to the MICU. Then early Sunday morning April 22, 2020 in accordance with his wishes in his Advance Directive, he passed away. On April 14, 2020 again according to his wishes, he was laid to rest in the Lee and Polly Cranston cemetery plot at Fort Howard Cemetery in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is now, and will be forever, dearly missed.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020