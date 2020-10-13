Richard L. Francis

Richard Lane Francis, 82, died on October 4, 2020 at Spring Arbor, Richmond, Virginia. He is survived by his brother, David Spencer, and wife, Jane; and two nephews, Spencer Mackenzie Francis and his family; and Lee Kemper Francis and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edith B. and Fred C. Francis.

Born and raised in Bluefield, West Virginia, Richard received a B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 1960 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He earned M.S. from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1962 and Ph.D. from Northwestern University in 1967. As a student he worked with E. I. Dupont, Proctor and Gamble, and Western Electric Company. He was Assistant and then Associate Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Ohio State University from 1966-1971. He left Ohio State when he accepted a position as Full Professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Florida where he continued to work until 2006.

Dr. Francis followed his research interests as a faculty member in academia. These included location theory and facility layout. He was active in several professional organizations, including the American Institute of Industrial Engineers (AIIE) and the Institute for Operations Research and Management Science (INFORMS). During his career he co-authored over 90 refereed publications. He co-authored the textbook Facility Layout and Location Theory: An Analytical Approach, which was published in 1974 and received the AIIE Book of the Year Award in 1975. This book has received over 2,000 citations in refereed journals and is still in print. In 1977 Dr. Francis received the AIIE David F. Baker Distinguished Research Award. In 1982 he was recipient of the Institute of Industrial Engineers Annual Operations Research Division Award. In 1996 he was the co-recipient of the first Lifetime Achievement Award in Location Analysis given by the INFORMS Section on Location Analysis. He was named to the Academy of Distinguished Alumni for the School of Industrial and System Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1997 and at Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1999.

His interment will be at Forest Meadows in Gainesville, Florida. A graveside service for family will be held at a later time.



