Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
RICHARD L. LITTLE Sr.

RICHARD L. LITTLE Sr. Obituary
LITTLE, SR., RICHARD L.
On March 30, 2019, Richard L. Little, Sr., loving father of three children and six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 80.
Richard was born on September 27, 1938 in Charleston, West Virginia to Ottie and Elsie Little. He received his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education. He attended Florida State University and the University of Florida. He taught history at Buchholz High School. He married Marilyn Wiseheart in 1958 and they raised a son, Richard and two daughters, Cindy and Laurie.
Richard had a passion for travel and reading and enjoyed spending time at his condominium in Crescent Beach. He enjoyed fine wine and good food. He was known for his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Ottie; his mother, Elsie; his brother, Robert; and his loving wife, Marilyn.
He is survived by his three children, Richard, Cindy and Laurie; and his six grandchildren, Billy Spellacy, Garrett Spellacy, Kaitlyn Evans, Jimmy Evans, Courtney Little and Blake Little.
A funeral service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 N. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. A reception will be held at the Funeral Home following the service.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
