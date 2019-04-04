Home

D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Richard Mark McDaniel Obituary
MCDANIEL,
RICHARD MARK
(1967-2019)
Richard Mark McDaniel of Archer, Fl passed away on March 26, 2019 very peacefully in his home.
Richard will be remembered by his Mother Evelyn Cooper and his Nine Children, Terrelle Deas, Latesia Bryant, Shakirah Bryant-Long, Tiffany Bryant, Kiara Monet, Christine Alexandria, Darius McDaniel, Alicia Wells, and Ola Duni McDaniel. 19 grandchildren, and 3 Siblings. Service will be held on April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. @ Archer Church of God In Christ (17370 SW 128th Place Archer, Fl.). Service are under the Direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
