Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard McDaniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard McDaniel Obituary
McDANIEL,
RICHARD MARK
1967-2019
It saddens us to announce the passing of Richard McDaniel, 51. He was the son of Evelyn McDaniel-Cooper and Derek Trask. Richard was also The grandson of our very own Ellas McDaniel 'Bo Diddley'. He is survived by 9 children, 3 siblings, and other family members. Services information will be announced at a later date. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.