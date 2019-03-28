|
|
McDANIEL,
RICHARD MARK
1967-2019
It saddens us to announce the passing of Richard McDaniel, 51. He was the son of Evelyn McDaniel-Cooper and Derek Trask. Richard was also The grandson of our very own Ellas McDaniel 'Bo Diddley'. He is survived by 9 children, 3 siblings, and other family members. Services information will be announced at a later date. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019