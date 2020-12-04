Richard Newberg
Gainesville - Richard ("Dick") Newberg
Born 8/22/23 in Galesburg, IL. Died 12/3/20 in Gainesville, FL.
Loving husband of the late Cynthia (d. 2004) and the late MaryEllen (d. 1954). Beloved father of Beth (Bill Valentine), Amy, Dave, Carol (d. 2000), Sally (Dave) Turko, Rich (Mary) and Meg (Rob) Morrison. Proud grandpa of the "world's best grandkids" Nick, Michael (Johanna) and Carly Turko, Annie Valentine, Sara Newberg, Carrie and Robert Morrison.
Proud veteran of World War II, having served in the Army in Europe where he earned a purple heart and a silver star.
Graduated from Michigan State University and remained a lifelong Spartans fan. He and Cynthia retired to Gainesville and became loyal Gators fans. Dick was an avid golfer and sports fan who enjoyed watching sports and "coaching from the sidelines."
He had a positive spirit, a keen intellect and great sense of humor. He was a devoted husband and father and friend to many, including special friends Carlos and Barby Rainwater. He loved bridge and travel. Dick's lifelong friend of almost 80 years, Zeke Copp, pre-deceased him and Dick is survived by the Copp family.
The family thanks the staff at Oak Hammock and Haven Hospice for their loving and supportive care. Arrangements are pending. Dick will be buried at Florida National Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. BOX 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, www.dav.org
, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037, www.jdrf.org
.
