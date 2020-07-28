1/1
Richard Penrose Schmidt Jr.
SCHMIDT JR.,
RICHARD PENROSE
Richard Penrose Schmidt Jr., 61, known as 'Rick' to family and friends, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2019 in Syracuse, NY. Rick was born in 1957 in Seattle, WA, grew up in Gainesville, FL and moved to Syracuse in 1970, where he lived until his death. He attended PK Yonge in Gainesville through the 7th grade. From 1985 to 1993 he was married to Sue Shapiro. Throughout his adult life Rick cooked at various restaurants in the Syracuse area. In his free time Rick enjoyed listening to music, reading books and newspapers, watching history and science shows and old movies and spending time with friends. His friends and family valued his kindness, his weird sense of humor and his enthusiasm and knowledge of current events and science. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Betty Schmidt and Richard Penrose Schmidt. He is survived by his sister, Viki Schmidt, of Austin, TX and many friends whose lives he touched over the years. He will be greatly missed by all of them.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
