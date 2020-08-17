1/1
RICHARD WILLIAM BAUGHMAN
BAUGHMAN, RICHARD
'DICK' WILLIAM
Richard 'Dick' William Baughman passed away August 9, 2020 (age 93). He was a bright, gentle, generous and kindhearted soul who milked cows and delivered milk for the Baughman dairy farm in Albany, Ohio. He was a radar operator for the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theater in WWII. A graduate of Ohio University, he taught school, worked for the defense industry, and was warehouse manager at Florida Pest Control. A loving father, he enjoyed spending time with family, reading, learning, history, record-keeping, numbers, watching sports, exploring America's natural parks and foreign destinations. He leaves behind 4 children, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He is much loved, and will be greatly missed.


Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
