MAYES, RICKEY K.
Minister Rickey K. Mayes, a 62 native of Gainesville, Florida passed away on January 20, 2020.
Minister Mayes is survived by a devoted wife, Marilyn N. Mayes; two sons, Marion Mayes, Uriel Mayes; one daughter, Jasmine Mayes and Four grandchildren.
The Services for Minister Mayes will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, 11am at First Baptist Church of Gainesville,14105 NW 39th Ave Gainesville, Fl. Viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Gainesville from 4-6 pm and one hour prior to service. Interment will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, 11am in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie RD Jacksonville, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020