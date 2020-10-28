Rickey R. Davis, Sr.

Mr. Rickey R. Davis, Sr. age 60, passed away October 23, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Davis was a graduate of Buchholz High School class of 1978 and attended Santa Fe Community College and Florida A&M University. He was a member of Compassionate Outreach Ministry, and employed by the Alachua County School Board, Department of Transportation. His daughter, Demestra Davis preceded him in death.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Mary L. Davis, Gainesville, FL, children, Rickey R. Davis, Jr., Gainesville, FL, Janiece N. Davis, West Palm Beach, FL, siblings, Jerome Lewis, Gainesville, FL, Pete Lang,(Jackie) St. Petersburg, FL, Lola Davis, Egg Harbourship, NJ, Diane Davis, Hartford, CT, grandchildren, Demetric Bass, Rickey R. Davis, III, and Demerion Davis.

Graveside Services for Mr. Davis will be held 12:00noon, October 31, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc.

Mr. Davis will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Davis, 521 N.W. 3rd St. at 11:15am.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store