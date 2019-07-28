|
|
STANDRIDGE, RICKY D.
Ricky D. Standridge, age 58 of Live Oak, FL passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born February 12, 1961 in Gainesville, FL to James Allen Standridge, Sr. and Flossie Bell Tillman.
Ricky retired from the Florida Department of Corrections. He was an avid Gator fan. Ricky was a high school baseball coach and a youth coach of baseball and football. He loved playing the guitar, singing and writing music. Most all he loved spending time with his grand babies.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Beverly Standridge; son, Richard Standridge (Rebecca); son, Jason Standridge (Melissa); grandchildren, Emma, Noah and Ella; sister, Barbara Clark and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, J.A. Standridge and sister, Marilyn Hall.
A Celebration of Ricky's life will be held, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 28 to July 29, 2019