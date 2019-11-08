|
TILLIS, RITA ELIZABETH
DORITY STOKES
Mrs. Rita Elizabeth Dority Stokes Tillis, age 81, passed away on November 4, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Tillis was born in Alachua, FL to the late Spencer and Rita Nail Powell Dority. She was a resident of Alachua all her life. Mrs. Tillis worked at Mac's Grocery for many years and then cleaned houses in the area, until she was unable due to illness. She was a member of Blackwelder Baptist Church in Worthington Springs. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, fellowshipping with her church members and reading. Mrs. Tillis is preceded in death by her parents, a son; Larry Stokes and 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Mrs. Tillis is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Eric) Stokes-Jones of Alachua and Martha (Johnny) Esford of Worthington Springs; husband, Joseph Tillis of Lake City; grandchildren, Robert Pittman, Lisa (Chance) Tedder, Shannon (Jesse) Thomas, Christy (Beth) Esford, Deanna Stokes, Rachael (Michaiah) Bowen, Roger Stokes and Henry Stokes; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Winston (Angie) Dority of Alachua and Ernest (Helen) Dority of Waldo; sister, Lorena Witt of Santa Fe; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor Mrs. Tillis will be held Monday, November 11 at 11am at the Archer Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10 from 3pm to 5pm also at the chapel. Interment will be at Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home of Lake Butler. 386-496-2008 archerfuneralhome.com
