QUILLEN, ROBERT A.
Robert A. Quillen, formerly of Greenwood, passed away at Lake City Veterans Medical Center in Florida, on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 93. He was the son of the late Zeddie and Ann Quillen.
Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War in the 83rd Infantry Division. After the military, he spent 20 years working in civil service at Dover Air Force base as a fire fighter. During that time, Bob also volunteered with the Frederica Fire Company. Bob retired in 1996 doing building maintenance in the hotel industry.
Bob enjoyed working with his hands, especially building and refinishing furniture. He enjoyed listening to country and big band music and going to the drive-in theater. Bob was known for his sense of humor and good personality. Even after moving to Florida, he always made sure he would make trips to visit extended family, and made sure that his kids knew their extended family as well.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. Quillen; grandson, Bryan Killen; granddaughter, Heather Quillen; brothers, Floyd, Dick and Gilbert Quillen; sisters, Amanda Harrington, Gladys Rosengren, and Grace George.
Bob is survived by his sons, Kenneth Quillen, Alan Quillen; daughters, Trudy Killen and Brenda Waite; brother, Charles Ray Quillen; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Bob will be private for the immediate family only. Condolences are encouraged to be sent online via
www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the
Thomas E. Melvin & Son
Funeral Home Inc,
Harrington, DE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020