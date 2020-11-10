1/1
Robert B. Ayer Jr.
Robert B. Ayer, Jr.
Gainesville - Life-long resident and Educator Robert B. Ayer, Jr., age 92, passed away November 7th, 2020 at his home in Gainesville, FL. He was a graduate of Florida A&M University where he received his undergraduate degree, and Nova University for his graduate studies. His tenure included working at Lincoln High and Eastside High Schools. Mr. Ayer was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where he served with the Chancel Choir, Gospel Choir, Male Chorus Finance Committee, Trustee, United Methodist Men, and Cemetery Committee. Mr. Ayer was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1945, and a Life member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity, Inc.
Mr. Ayer is survived by his sons, Robert B. Ayer, III(Valerie), Snellville, GA, Bryan Ayer(Valerie), Bethel, CT, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mr. Ayer will be held 1:00pm, Friday, November 13th, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Rev. Geraldine W. McClellan, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18. N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Ayer will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Friday at Graveside from 12:00noon until the hour of Service.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
NOV
13
Reposing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
NOV
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
