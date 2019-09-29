|
CREWS, SR., ROBERT B.
Robert B. Crews Sr. 'PAPA', of Hawthorne, Florida, Passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 70. He was a very loving and caring husband to his wife, Mildred Crews, for 40 years, who preceded him in death. He was an amazing father of four and grandfather of four, and a great friend to many. He was an honored and respected employee for the City of Gainesville for 42 years.
He is survived by many beloved family members such as, his brother and sister, Donald crews and Doris Gray, both of Archer, FL, his four children, Robert Crews, Jr. of Houma, LA, Cheyenne Crews, of Newberry, FL, David Chancy of Hawthorne, FL, and Cathy O'Neal of Bronson, FL; his four grandchildren, Dakota Chancy of Hawthorne, FL, Tristen O'Neal of Bronson, FL, Fawn Niswander of Newberry, FL, and Hunter Henderson of Hawthorne, FL; and by his niece, Susan Smith of Point Royal, VI.
His service will be held at the Milam Funeral home, Located at 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL, on Monday September 30, 2019 at 11am. There will be time for viewing before the service starting at 9am. Following the service there will be a ceremony held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave, Gainesville, FL. WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU DEARLY! RIP PAPA
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669.
352-472-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019