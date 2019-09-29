Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
View Map
Service
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
401 SE 21st Ave.
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT B. CREWS Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT B. CREWS Sr. Obituary
CREWS, SR., ROBERT B.
Robert B. Crews Sr. 'PAPA', of Hawthorne, Florida, Passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 70. He was a very loving and caring husband to his wife, Mildred Crews, for 40 years, who preceded him in death. He was an amazing father of four and grandfather of four, and a great friend to many. He was an honored and respected employee for the City of Gainesville for 42 years.
He is survived by many beloved family members such as, his brother and sister, Donald crews and Doris Gray, both of Archer, FL, his four children, Robert Crews, Jr. of Houma, LA, Cheyenne Crews, of Newberry, FL, David Chancy of Hawthorne, FL, and Cathy O'Neal of Bronson, FL; his four grandchildren, Dakota Chancy of Hawthorne, FL, Tristen O'Neal of Bronson, FL, Fawn Niswander of Newberry, FL, and Hunter Henderson of Hawthorne, FL; and by his niece, Susan Smith of Point Royal, VI.
His service will be held at the Milam Funeral home, Located at 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL, on Monday September 30, 2019 at 11am. There will be time for viewing before the service starting at 9am. Following the service there will be a ceremony held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave, Gainesville, FL. WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU DEARLY! RIP PAPA
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669.
352-472-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now