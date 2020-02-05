|
ROBERTS,
ROBERT BENJAMIN
Gainesville - Mr. Robert Benjamin Roberts (Bob) passed away quietly on January 28, 2020 at his home after a short illness. He was born in Union County but lived in Gainesville for the past 55 years. He was the son of the late Dennis Edward Roberts and Elsie Harrison Roberts. He was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Roberts and sister Jacqueline Roberts Barringer. He is survived by spouse Carolyn G. Roberts, two Daughters; Pamela Denise Roberts and Cynthia Ann Roberts Calk and grand children; Shane Dougherty, Evan Dougherty, Zack Calk, Joshua Beckerman, Gabriel Beckerman, and 3 great grand children Mia Rose Dougherty, Odis Dougherty and Oliver Dougherty.
He graduated high school from Union County High School and received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Florida.
For 38 years he was an early pioneer in the field of Electronic Computer Systems Design throughout the Gainesville area. He loved his work because he got to meet many different people who wanted to computerize their businesses in a new innovative way. He was also a teacher and felt a strong obligation to pass on his experiences from the early years of the Computing Age. He got a summer job in Jacksonville to be near a girl (his wife) and work for Prudential Insurance Company which installed the first computer in the south. He worked for Prudential for 10 years and then accepted a position at the University of Florida where he created a computer staff and converted the University of Florida Finance Department to computer technology. After a few years he accepted a position with Alachua County Government where he created a Computer Center that provided computer services for all county offices. Later on he converted Alachua County School Board, Gainesville City Government and Shands Teaching Hospital to computer technology. His final job was with Santa Fe Community College where he created a Computer Center and converted them to Computer Technology. Even though he did not think of himself as a teacher, the thing he was most proud of was teaching CICS (Online Programming) at SFCC for 10 years. After retiring in 1992 he took up and excelled at golf. He lived at Meadowbrook Golf Course until he passed away.
Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Meadowbrook 2/8/20 from 1-4pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020