ROSS, ROBERT CLARK
Robert Clark Ross, 79, of Gainesville, FL and formerly of Jupiter, FL passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at Haven Hospice with his wife of 56 years, Jan and his daughter, Jenni, at his side.
He was born June 24, 1940 in Bradenton, FL, but grew up in Winter Haven, FL and graduated from Winter Haven High School. Following graduation, he joined the Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Haven in Long Beach, CA where he met Jan. Following his discharge from the service, they returned to Gainesville, FL where he enrolled at the University of Florida. He received his undergraduate degree in 1965 and then went on to attend UF's law school from which he graduated in 1968. He was forever proud of that accomplishment and was and always will be a supporter of his alma mater and Gator Sports, especially football. Go Gators! After law school, he began his career first in Washington D.C., then Miami, FL and finally settling in Palm Beach County where he was a successful trial attorney. He had many hobbies Including exercising, fishing, gardening, woodworking and travelling to Alaska.
He is survived by his wife, Jan; his daughter, Jenni (Chris) Olsen and his three grandchildren, Emma, Charlotte and Ross.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 or to the University of Florida College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Please visit his memorial page at
