DEBOSE, ROBERT
'BOBBY'
Robert Debose, age 74, age 74, on of the late Calvin Sr. & Mattie Cave-Debose & Retired Tile Setter/ University of Florida, departed from this earthly scene on November 23, 2019 while at North Florida Rehab & Specialty Care Center.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Newnansville Cemetery (Alachua, FL) with Overseer Mable Coon delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Debose will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his sister, Belvaline Henderson, 2019 NE 17th Drive, Gainesville at 10:00AM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his step children - Gabriel Cudjo, Schulyver Cudjo, Willa Davis and Pearla Williams; 3 grandchildren; sisters - Joanne Debose Carter, Belvaline Henderson, Min. Bonnie Henderson and Teresa Henderson; brother - James Henderson, Jr. (& Sharon) (siblings - Eddie King, Calvin Debose Jr., Charles Debose, Narvel Henderson, Freda Debose and Harriett Swan - deceased); sister-in-law - Germaine Henderson; God-Brother - Porter Peterson (& Reatha); aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019