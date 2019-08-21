|
HANSON, ROBERT "BOB" E.
Robert "Bob" E. Hanson, age 86 of Gainesville, peacefully passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home after a prolonged illness. Bob was born June 9, 1933 in Orlando, Florida to Robert Edward and Agnes Blanton Hanson. He served his Country in the United States Army and later earned a bachelor's degree from Stetson University. He then was employed by Sunland/ Tacachale, working as a Psychological Specialist. Bob was a Godly man who lived out his faith at home, work, and church. For over 4 decades he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. Bob was a member of Northwest Baptist Church, and previously attended Lake Forest and North Central Baptist Church. The light of Christ ra-diated through Bob everywhere he went. In his free time, Bob enjoyed gardening, studying the Bible, spending time with family, and traveling to the beach and mountains.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Faye McGee Hanson; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nancy Hanson, their children, Olivia, Jacob and Nicholas, and daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Bill Cason and their children Ryan and Chloe.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Northwest Baptist Church, 5514 NW 23rd Avenue, with Pastor Trey Meek officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Central. Family will receive friends Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. Please visit Bob's memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
