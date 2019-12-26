Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
ROBERT E. WASHINGTON

ROBERT E. WASHINGTON Obituary
WASHINGTON, ROBERT E.
Mr. Robert E. Washington, 65 of Chiefland, Florida. Passed away on December 18, 2019.
Mr. Washington viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm. The Graveside services will held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, US 19-ALT 27-98 State Rd 349 Old Town, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
