DAVIS, ROBERT EDWARDRobert Edward 'Eddie' Davis, passed away, as a result of health complications on July 9th. Born on January 6th, 1937 he was the eldest child and only son of J.C. and Lillian Jewell Davis. A descendant of the Stanley family, and the Prevatt family, both, Florida pioneer settlers.Eddie was raised in Gainesville. A Kirby Smith and Gainesville High School boy, his passion from an early age was that of playing baseball. He played on many youth and city league teams including the American Legion Post 16. He was also a left-handed pitcher for Gainesville High School. Not only was he a Purple Hurricane, he was also a Florida Gator. As a young boy he sold Cokes during the Gator Games at Florida Field, not realizing for the majority of his adult life, he would end up a season ticket holder, seldom missing a football game. He was a member the Gator Touchdown Club and loved traveling to away and Bowl Games.After High School Eddie served in the army. Stationed in Germany, during the Cold War, he continued playing baseball using his pitching talent to help combat communism by showing 'The American pastime to all of Europe. Eddie returned to Gainesville and began a career in sales first as manager of the Harper Paint Company. It was that job that propelled him into the role of sales manager of the Southeastern division for the Benjamin Moore Paint Company. Later Eddie would purchase a vested interest in Central Paint Stores. It was during this time that he, along with a childhood friend, also owned the Gator Striping Company.Eddie was a member of the Gainesville Quarterback Club, and thru out his years as a young adult, he was also very active in the Jaycees. In later years he also enjoyed being a member of the GHS Has-Beens, and looked forward to their meetings with lifelong friends. He enjoyed hunting, taking the boat out on Newnan's Lake or the gulf, and fishing in Cedar Key. And chances are, if you couldn't find him, it's because you didn't look on the golf course. He loved playing new courses with his golf buddies. His Florida roots and upbringing emerged in many ways thru out his life.Devoted to his grandchildren, some of his most meaningful times were with them - ball games, fishing excursions, road trips and making jokes. They clearly held a special place in his heart.Predeceased by his parents, and sister, Bettie Black of Newnan, Georgia, he is survived by his wife, Yvonne Cauthen Davis, daughters, Diana (Doug), Lori (Bill), son, Robert, grandsons, Alex, Jonathan (Christina), Brian (Rebecca) granddaughter, Jessica (Jon), great-granddaughters Addison, Tenly, Avery and great-grandsons Taylor and Will as well as his sister, Patricia Shore (Charles).In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to HAVEN HOSPICE 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL. 32606.Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville,FL. (352) 376-5361.