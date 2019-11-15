|
|
LEE, ROBERT EDWARD
Robert Edward Lee, age 92, of St. Augustine, passed away on November 14, 2019 at Symphony of St. Augustine. Born in Staunton, Virginia, Robert served his country in the U.S. Navy before attending Duke Divinity School, where he graduated from in 1953. He was ordained as a Methodist minister before attending the University of Florida, where he graduated with his Doctorate of Education in 1969. Robert became an adjunct professor of U.F. from 1969-1972, while also having a private counseling practice. In 1972, he became the Director of CREST Services, a non-profit organization for juvenile rehabilitation, where he served until 1996. Robert relocated to The Village, a retirement community in Gainesville, FL, where he became the newsletter editor and was a member of the communications committee, current events discussion group and was the Dance Club organizer. Additionally, he was a frequent guest speaker at The Village vesper services. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, reading, dancing and current events.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia S. Lee, and a stepson, H. Thomas Wiley. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Teresa Lee Lewis of St. Augustine, FL; granddaughter, Morgan Lewis; grandson, Zachary Lewis, and his wife, Nina; step-grandchildren, Tricia and Tommy Wiley and great grandson, Bodhi.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019