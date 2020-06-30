MORRIS, ROBERT EDWIN' BOB'
Robert Edwin' Bob' Morris passed away peacefully into his heavenly home on June 27, 2020, in Gainesville, FL with family by his side. Bob was born to Monica Nugent and Edwin Wesley Morris on Feb 2, 1932 in Newark, NJ. He spent his early years in South Orange, NJ, and Winchester MA. Bob was a talented tennis player and was the Massachusetts Junior State Singles Champion when he was a Freshman at Winchester High School. He moved with his family to St Petersburg FL, as a sophomore, and graduated from St. Petersburg, High School. Bob graduated with honors in pre-med from the University of Florida with a BS in Chemistry and was a member of the SAE fraternity.
After graduation, Bob proudly served in the 101st Airborne division of the US Army, where he was a cryptographer with Military Intelligence in Nuremberg Germany. After his service, and having a young family, he joined IBM where he had a distinguished 35-year career in Marketing, Education, and Marketing Management in Tampa and Miami, FL, Poughkeepsie, NY, and Atlanta, GA, where he retired as a Senior Marketing Representative in Finance. During his career, he received numerous awards, including the Leadership Award for the SE region in 1989, 24 Hundred Percent Clubs as well as 2 Golden Circles.
In 1977 he met his wife, Janice and they later married in Atlanta. Active in his community, Bob served as the Atlanta Business Community liaison for the United Way for 2 terms and was active in the Rotary Club and Atlanta Gator Club. He also played tennis with ALTA and IBM teams.
A man of strong faith, Bob was a charter member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia, where he was ordained and served as a deacon.
Upon retirement to Gainesville, FL, Bob joined Haile Plantation Golf and Country club where he enjoyed playing tennis and golf and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed being closer and spending more time at his condo in Vero Beach, FL where he made many friends over the years. Bob also felt fortunate to be able to attend Gator Sporting Events and was a season ticket holder in football and basketball for many years. Bob was inducted into the Gator Grand Guard in 2005.
Bob loved listening to classical music, opera and doing crosswords. A true gentleman, Bob will be remembered as a kind, caring and gentle soul and will be greatly missed by many.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, his First wife, Marlene, and his youngest son Kevin of St Petersburg, FL and a sister, Miriam Bracco, of N. Haledon, NJ.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife Janice Lindsey Morris, his son Robert Morris, Jr. (Donna) of Cumming, GA, daughter Victoria Decker (Mark) of Kennesaw, GA, 4 grandsons; Robb, Andrew, Timothy and Michael, and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Janis Steiner of Phoenix, AZ.
The family would also like to thank Pamela Lofton, who has become like family and Haven Hospice for their compassionate care of Bob.
There will be a visitation from 5:00-7:00PM at Williams-Thomas Westarea, 823 NW 143rd St Newberry, FL 32669, on Wednesday, July 1. The funeral home will respect COVID-19 mandates to keep everyone safe. A service of burial will be held at 10:00AM the following day at the Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua, FL for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Bob.
Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
