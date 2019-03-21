|
|
HORTER, ROBERT ERIK
'Try and leave this world a little better than you found it, and when your turn comes to die, you can die happy in feeling that at any rate, you have not wasted your time but have done your best.'
- Robert Baden-Powell
This quote rings true as we set Robert Erik Horter off onto his next adventure. Although Rob was well known for never giving up without a fight (or at least giving his two cents) and always expressing his opinion in no uncertain terms, he succumbed to his brain cancer quickly and quietly.
He entered this world in 1963 in Abington, Pennsylvania greeted by proud parents, John Robert Horter and Carolyn (Schaaf) Horter. He developed his unique character growing up in Pennsylvania and Oklahoma. After graduating from his beloved Oklahoma State University (go Pokes!), he moved to Gainesville, Florida which he claimed as his home base for over 30 years. While living in Gainesville he married his high school sweetie, Martha (Tow) Horter and brought into the world (with Martha's assistance) two children, John and Kathryn. He devoted 20 years to pouring knowledge into the brains of high school students at Eastside High School, and then added another 12 years of devoted service to the School Board of Alachua County as a technology coach, software application manager and student information system administrator. He retired on March 1 confronting the long list of home projects Martha had compiled for him, and that he was eager to begin.
Rob's second love (family was always first) was the Boy Scouts of America. After reluctantly being thrust into participating in Troop 432 with his son, it quickly became a focal point of his life. He served in various capacities at the local and district level over a period of almost 20 years, the highpoint serving at Philmont Scout Ranch as a climbing instructor. He was immensely honored to become a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award for exemplary volunteer service.
His love of adventure was woven into all aspects of his life. He relished the time spent hiking, backpacking, snow skiing, kayaking, climbing and anything else that smelled of the outdoors. If there was a mountain to climb, he was ready.
Although he did not quite make it to the top of his last mountain, his exuberance for life lives on in his wife of 31 years, Martha (Tow), two grown children, and sources of immense pride; John R. Horter and Kathryn Horter; his mother, Carolyn (Schaaf) Horter; two brothers; Greg Horter and John D. Horter and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.
Although Rob found public affirmation abhorrent, his family will be selfishly hosting a commemoration event open to any and all at Camp Shands, 1453 Baden Powell Road, Hawthorne, FL on March 22 at 3:00 pm.
Since flowers perish, but memorial gifts live on, we are requesting donations to be made to the Boy Scouts of North Central Florida in lieu of flowers. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019