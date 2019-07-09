|
ERNST, ROBERT
Robert Ernst, 96, of Merritt Island and Gainesville, Florida died peacefully in his Merritt Island home on July 2, 2019. He was a veteran of World War II proudly serving in the Navy from 1942 to 1945.
Bob was born on September 12, 1922 in Ashland, OH to Mary Jane Knapp Ernst and Harry Ernst. In 1942, he joined the armed forces and served in Lake City, Florida as an aircraft mechanic specializing in Lockheed Ventura and Electra airplanes. The Electra was well known as it was the same one Amelia Earhart flew on her fateful 1937 journey. He was discharged in Ohio at the end of the war with full honors and received the WW2 Victory, Pacific Campaign and Navy Good Conduct medals. Bob was a graduate of University of Florida with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He taught at UF and in the Alachua County school system and made his trade as a painter.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Marion Burns Ernst; and three daughters, Mary Eileen Ernst, Grace Irene Ernst McDaniel, and Janet Ernst Campbell, all of Gainesville, Florida.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Barbara Jean Ernst Hendriksen, Merritt Island, FL; and five grandchildren, Karen Hendriksen Smith, Dianne Hendriksen, Christine Campbell Anderson, Mark Campbell, Stephen Campbell, Jennifer McDaniel Crocco, Katie McDaniel Gaskins; and several great grandchildren and family members in Florida and Ohio.
Devoted to service, Bob was an educator, member of the Presbyterian Church, Gainesville Hospice Attic volunteer and a member of the Brevard County VA. The highlight of his last year Bob was chosen to participate in the 'Space Coast Honor Flight.' This organization takes veterans to Washington, DC with full honors to visit the major Armed Forces memorials. He was proud to serve the United States and was a true patriot.
The cremation will take place befittingly the week of July 4, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend the burial of the ashes next to his wife at Evergreen Cemetery, Gainesville, FL this September. The family is grateful for the condolences and wishes donations to be made in his memory to the Space Coast Honor Flight organization.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 9 to July 10, 2019