ROBERT EZEKIEL JORDAN JR.
1973 - 2020
JORDAN, JR., ROBERT EZEKIEL
Robert Ezekiel Jordan, Jr. was born July 1973 in Waycross, GA and died June 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
A Memorial Celebration on Saturday, July 4th 2020, starts at 5pm. Location 4410 NE 81st Ave., Gainesville, FL 32609.
Mr. Jordan is the son of Robert E. Jordan, Sr. and Sharon L. Cline.
Survived by his wife of 20 years, Trisha L. Jordan and only biological son Robert E. Jordan, III, sisters Laura, Christy and brother Micheal. He was father figure to step-children Cassie and Jonathan as well as Brandon, Cody, Adam and Summer since their childhood. Known as Papaw to his 12 grandchildren, he was a builder and mechanic who enjoyed getting his hands dirty, being outdoors and spending time with family.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to The American Cancer Society.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
July 2, 2020
Garden of 35 Memorial Trees
Frank Murdola
