|
|
CAUDLE, III,
ROBERT G. 'BOB'
Robert G. Caudle, III of Ft. White, Florida passed away June 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 77. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Caudle, his wife of 49 years.
Bob was born in El Paso, Texas on February 23, 1942 to the late Gertrude K. (Henneke) and Robert G. Caudle, Jr.
After graduating from high school in Augusta, Georgia he enlisted in the United States Navy serving as an aviation electronics technician. Upon his honorable discharge in 1964, Bob settled in Miami, Florida where he met and married his wife, Pat. He was employed by Eastern Airlines until the family moved to Ft. White, Florida in 1979. Bob retired from the City of Gainesville, Deerhaven Generating Plant in 2003.
Bob loved his country home in Fort White, spending his free time with plants, gardening and numerous projects. He was an avid reader of history and researching family ancestry, but his passion was his family. Bob was a Boy Scout Leader with Troop 88 in Alachua, Florida for many years and was always willing to help with Brownie and Girl Scout camps. He was a willing participant at the Me and My Dad camp. He never missed a piano recital or special program that his children were involved in. He was a proud dad.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son Ryan C. Caudle (Lorna Ransom) and his daughter Erin C. Caudle (Brett Stradomski), one granddaughter Willow, brother Norman E Caudle, sister Janice K. Dressing (Tim), nieces and a nephew.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 13th at 10:30 AM at St. Madeleine Catholic Church, 17155 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 8 to July 9, 2019