GASCHE, ROBERT 'BOB'
Robert 'Bob' Gasche passed away on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 surrounded family and dear friends. He was 94 years old. Bob is survived by his wife, Carol, two daughters (Laurene Converse and Tracy McCoy), three granddaughters (Jordana Poe, Courtney, and Kendall McCoy), one great grandson, Landon Poe and sister, Cora Alderman.
Bob was a WWII, IWO JIMA, and Korea survivor and Purple Heart recipient. He chartered the Milton Lewis Young Marine unit, co-founded the Iwo Trio, and was a member of the Gainesville Beautification Board, Marine Corps League.
Visitation will be held at the church he attended, Faith Presbyterian Church, 5916 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606 on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6-8 PM.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4000 NW 53rd Ave., Gainesville, FL 32653. Burial will follow at Forest Meadows cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation in Bob Gasche's name to The Young Marines detachment.
https://members.youngmarines.com/unit/miltonlewis/
The family gives a special thanks to the many dear friends of Bob for the incredible love and care they showed him during his life and especially the last two years.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019