|
|
WRIGHT,
Dr. ROBERT GRANGER
Dr. Robert Granger Wright has gone off on what he described as his last great adventure with God, Christ and the Holy Spirit as he died peacefully in his home Sunday May 19, 2019 after battling cancer. Dr. Wright was born in Atwood, Kansas in 1937. He was active working on his parents' farm, raising crops and livestock in 4-H and lettering in 3 sports in high school. He was a member of the National Honor Society and was president of his student body his senior year in 1955. Dr. Wright graduated from what is now Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas in 1959 with a double major in English and Philosophy. He received his MA in English from Fort Hays in 1962 and his PhD from the University of Kansas in 1973. While attending Fort Hays, he met Marthann Burris. They married in 1958 and had 2 children.
He taught high school in Scott City, KS ('59-'62) and then high school in Lawrence, KS ('62-'66) before beginning his PhD residency. The family moved from Lawrence to Gainesville in 1971 where Dr. Wright taught at the University of Florida for 31 years in the College of Education, retiring in 2002. His last 17 years at UF he advised over 400 masters' students preparing them to teach middle and high school English. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence in teaching.
For over 40 years he was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville. He served on various committees and was involved with groups including Chalice choir, Pathfinders Sunday School, Emmaus, and a grief support where he met his second wife Susan Wright (m. 2007).
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and first wife, Marthann (d.1996). He is survived by his wife Susan Wright, his children Jennifer Wright Webb (Dan), Jeffrey G. Wright (Alison) and 3 grandchildren, Jaime, Dylan and Daniel Webb.
He'll be honored and remembered for the legacy he left of his love and devotion to family, the importance of his faith, his love of music, his excellence in teaching, and his poetry and storytelling.
There will be a viewing Friday May 24, 2019 from 3:00 -5:00 pm at Milam Funeral Home in Gainesville. A Celebration of His Life will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm Trinity United Methodist Church 4000 NW 53rd Avenue Gainesville, FL with reception following.
If you wish to honor his memory you may send a gift to one of the following: Faith Mission, Family Promise of Gainesville PO Box 5189 Gainesville, FL 32627 / Kids Count in Alachua Co., Inc. PO Box 358272 Gainesville, FL 32635 / Micanopy Tutoring (MCEE) c/o Friends of the Micanopy Library, Inc. PO Box 476 Micanopy, FL 32667. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 22 to May 23, 2019