|
|
BACHE, ROBERT H. (BOB)
Robert H (Bob) Bache, 79, of High Springs died July 22, 2019 at Haven Hospice after a long battle with cancer with his family at his side. He was born July 12, 1940 in Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife Edie, son Rob (Holly) Bache, daughter Susan (C.J.) Alexander and grandchildren Hannah, Beth, Ben, Trey, Olivia, Sam, Mary, and David, Brothers Bill (Barbara) Bache of N.C., Emery (Linda) Swearingen and Sister Margaret (David) Kidd both of Gainesville. Also sisters-in-law Sue Isaac and Barbara Roberts of Cabot, AR and brother-in-law Gary (Tanya) Clayton of Little Rock, AR. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins living many places around the USA. He is predeceased by Parents William Hyatt Bache and John E. And Marilou Swearingen.
Bob was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1963. He graduated from the University of Florida with degrees in Advertising and Public Relations and Masters in Business Administration in 1972. He worked in various positions for the city of Gainesville and Alachua County. He was employed as a Classification Specialist at Union Correctional Institute in Raiford from 1983-2007 when he retired. Bob loved hunting, fishing, and was a master woodcarver. He loved with family many friends, and most of all loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church in High Springs with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Interment to follow at High Springs cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to First Baptist Church of High Springs for pay off of children's ministry building mortgage.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019