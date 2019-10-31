Home

ROBERT J. MASON Obituary
MASON, ROBERT J.
Mr. Robert J. Mason age 37, passed away October 22nd, 2019. Robert attended Eastside High School and the Lofton Center. He was a member of Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church.
Robert is survived by his daughter; Jakeria Holmes, Gainesville, FL, mother; Judy Mason, (Kenneth Waters), Gainesville, FL, maternal grandmother; Eartha Ferguson, Gainesville, FL, maternal grandfather; Sidney Ferguson (Bernethal), Jacksonville, FL, paternal grandmother; Elizabeth Hudson, Gainesville, FL; siblings; Adaryll Ferguson (LaMeisha), Alonzo Mason, Jr. (LaShaunda), Tamira Mason, and Sheena Waters, all of Gainesville, FL.
Funeral Services for Mr. Mason will be held at 11:00am at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, Rev. Karl V Smith, Eulogist; burial will follow in Rutledge Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Mason will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
