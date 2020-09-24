Deacon Robert JacksonAlachua -Deacon Robert Jackson 91 of Alachua, Florida entered into thy masters joy Wednesday, September 17, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11:00am from Newnansville Cemetery Alachua, FL; Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 4-6pm at the Old Town Church in Alachua. Deacon Jackson leaves to cherish his memories a host of family and sorrowing friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Cemetery at 10:30am352-475-2000