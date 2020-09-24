1/1
Deacon Robert Jackson
Alachua -
Deacon Robert Jackson 91 of Alachua, Florida entered into thy masters joy Wednesday, September 17, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11:00am from Newnansville Cemetery Alachua, FL; Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 4-6pm at the Old Town Church in Alachua. Deacon Jackson leaves to cherish his memories a host of family and sorrowing friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Cemetery at 10:30am
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

Published in Gainesville Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
