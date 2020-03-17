|
LEACOCK, ROBERT JAY
March 1, 1939 -
March 15, 2020
Robert Jay Leacock died from complications due to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy on March 15, 2020 in Grand Rapids, MI. Robert was born in New York City in the Douglaston neighborhood of Queens, the youngest of three brothers born to Irish immigrants. As an adolescent, his family moved to a chicken farm in Tarpon Springs, FL. Robert eventually made his way to the University of Florida from where he would earn three degrees in physics and astrophysics before joining the faculty of the UF Department of Astronomy where he served until his retirement. During his many years in Gainesville, Robert was a long-time and active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children Anne (Chris), Jane (Garth), and Rob (Stefanie); and nine grandchildren: Ansley, John, Piper, Griffin, Harrison, Maclin, Weston, Matilda, and Rebecca. The family is deeply appreciative to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers of the Christian Rest Home and Faith Hospice who cared for Robert during the last years of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to local animal shelters and humane societies to honor Robert's love of animals and pets.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020