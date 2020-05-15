BOWMAN, III, ROBERT L.Dr. Robert L. Bowman, III, of Gainesville/ Tioga, died unexpectedly at North Florida Regional on Saturday May 9, 2020. He was 80 years old. Born in Gainesville, FL, Dr. Bowman (Bobby) was a lifelong and devoted Gator fan. His education consisted of being a graduate of P.K. Yonge Preparatory School, attended Emory University, graduated from the University of Florida, then a graduate of Loyola University (now LSU College of Dentistry). He was a Captain in the US Army attached to the 101st Airborne in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.Bobby was very active in many interests and hobbies. Not only was he a dentist for over 40 years, but he was heavily involved in the Gainesville Quarterback Club, Gator Hunt Club, Kappa Alpha Fraternity, American Dental Association, Florida Dental Association, Eastside Garden Club, Elks Lodge, The Bunch, Skippers and No Name Club. He was a past president of the Alachua County Dental Association, facilitated the Dental Boards for over 20 years, and was a Paul Harris Fellow in his Rotary Club. Bobby was Deacon, sound engineer, past member of worship committee and lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church. He was also an avid photographer, artist, painter, coin collector, history buff, dove hunter, fisherman and enjoyed boating.Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Robert L. Bowman, Jr. DDS and Annie Laura Bowman Foote. He is survived by his loving wife Dell Bowman of almost 37 years, his children Natalie Wilder (Buna) and Taylor Bowman (Tara), step-children Amy McCormick (Will) and Sam Adams (Jenna), his granddaughter Olivia Bowman, his step-brothers Roger Foote and Dr. Perry Foote (Maralyn), sister-in-law Dea Paterson, brother-in-law Howe Moredock (Sue) and many nieces and nephews. There will be a small private family graveside service held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2 pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Robert L. Bowman, III to the First Presbyterian Church 300 SW 2nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601.Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES,311 S. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361.