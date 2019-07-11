|
MYHAND, ROBERT LEE
Mr. Robert Lee Myhand of Gainesville, Florida peacefully surrendered to the will of God Saturday, June 22, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Myhand will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00AM from DR Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. Kenyartta Feathers; Pastor, Min. Marvin Green Eulogist; Place of eternal rest will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at DR Williams Fellowship Hall, from 5:00PM-7:00PM, and Saturday at the hall from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He leave to cherish his precious memories a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Hall at 10:30AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 11 to July 12, 2019