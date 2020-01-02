|
SHURELDS, ROBERT LEE
'ROBBIE'
Robert Lee Shurelds, age 63, son of the late Waydell & Lucille Danzy Shurelds, left this earthly scene on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at North Florida Rehab & Specialty Care Center (of Gainesville, FL).
Mr. Shurelds was a Cook and was of the Baptist Faith.
The Homegoing Services will be held 2:00PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Michael A. Frazier is Pastor, with Reverend James Rushing delivering Words of Comfort. Mr. Shurelds will only be viewed at the Church on Saturday 1 Hour prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Aunt, Deborah Danzy, 7713 SW 8th Ave, Gainesville, at 1:00PM.
Endearing Memories will remain with his daughter - Felisha Monroe of Lima, OH; 2
grandchildren; 1 great grand; brothers - Ronnie Shurelds, Ricky Shurelds (& Mosezella) of Lima, OH; Chris Shurelds, Dana Shurelds and Jeffrey Shurelds (& Barbara) (Willie Shurelds and Dennis Gillard - deceased); aunts & uncles, nieces & nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020